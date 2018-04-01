Hamilton Heights girls basketball loses GEICO High School National game

NEW YORK (WDEF) — The Hamilton Heights girls basketball team dropped their final game of the season to Central Valley of Washington State Saturday morning in New York City.

The Hawks held close to the Bears throughout the game, shrinking Central Valley’s lead to just two points near the end of the fourth quarter.

But the No. 1 seeded Hawks couldn’t control Stanford signee Lexie Hull and lost the national game 66-61.

Tennessee Lady Vols commit Jasmine Massengill led the Hawks with 32 points.