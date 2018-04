CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Gordon Lee Trojans of Chickamauga, Georgia traveled north of the border to Lookout Valley High School for the Yellow Jacket Classic. The Trojans faced the Rockwood Tigers for the weekend’s tournament title Saturday afternoon. The Trojans bats were hot from the beginning, scoring five runs in the fourth inning alone. Gordon Lee takes the title, 9-3 the final.