Weather Update: Saturday Evening’s Forecast – March 31, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warmer, with increasing rain chances ahead.

Increasing clouds overnight and heading into Easter Sunday with morning lows in the upper 40s.

A few more clouds and a couple of showers possible on Easter Sunday with highs nearing 70°. Shower chance mainly across southeastern Tennessee.

More clouds but still mild on Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances through the day Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

More widespread rain comes through on Wednesday with our next cold front. That will also knock our high temperatures down to about 60°.

Drier with climbing temperatures for the end of next week.