Stop The Bleed Workshops held in Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Emergency Management service held Stop The Bleed workshops Saturday at the Police Department’s headquarters.

Officials with The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) say bleeding is the leading cause of preventable trauma-related death in the United States.

They believe basic steps that anyone can learn could help save a victim’s life in the critical moments immediately after a disaster or emergency.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) partnered with local emergency care experts for Stop the Bleed Day.

This is an ongoing national campaign initiated by a federal working group created by the National Security Council staff and the White House.

The campaign’s goal is to equip the general public with the tools and knowledge to become immediate responders and help stop life-threatening bleeding.

More than 16,000 registered instructors participated in these free courses across the country.

“Taking immediate action to prevent a friend, loved one or stranger from losing blood during an emergency can save that person’s life,” says Paul Kivela, MD, MBA, FACEP, president of ACEP.

“Stop the Bleed Day is part of an important initiative that empowers bystanders with a few basic techniques to stop or slow life-threatening bleeding and offer critical support until trained medical help arrives.”

Stop the Bleed training is focused on teaching people to identify nearby tools that can be used to control bleeding, correctly apply a tourniquet to an injured limb, keep a victim calm and other techniques.

Participants learned that after ensuring their own safety, anyone can start the “ABCs of Bleeding Injuries:”

(A)lert. Get help by calling 911 yourself or telling somebody to call 911.

(B)leeding. Find the bleeding injury. Open or remove clothing over the wound to see it clearly. Look for and identify “life-threatening” bleeding.

(C)ompress. Apply pressure to stop the bleeding by:

1. Covering the wound with a clean cloth and applying pressure by pushing directly on it with both hands, OR;

2. Using a tourniquet, OR;

3. Packing (stuffing) the wound with gauze or a clean cloth and then applying pressure with both hands.

Stop the Bleed was launched in October 2015 after the Sandy Hook mass shooting as a national preparedness initiative to teach the general public some of the life-saving techniques that members of the military and emergency responders rely upon.

ACEP is the national medical specialty society representing emergency medicine. ACEP is committed to advancing emergency care through continuing education, research and public education. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ACEP has 53 chapters representing each state, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. A Government Services Chapter represents emergency physicians employed by military branches and other government agencies.