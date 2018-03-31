Family offering $1,000 for information about Grundy County burglary

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A family is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a burglary in Grundy County.

The Sheriff says he is standing behind this family and will continue to work to find out who did this.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says they are working a burglary in Palmer.

He posted a Facebook live saying that it happened at James Body Shop sometime in the last couple days.

He says work and paint tools were stolen and they are valued at $10-$20,000.

Sheriff Shrum says whoever broke into the business, was familiar with it because they knew how to get inside of the door because the door has been locked in a special way.

The sheriff says how it was broken into leads him to believe the person I have been in the business before.

The family is offering $1000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person who did this.