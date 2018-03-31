Bradley County investigating stabbing

Bradley County, Tenn. (WDEF) — Bradley County authorities are investigating a stabbing.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the incident around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred on Craigmiles Street NE.
The Sheriff’s Office also said the victims injuries were non-lifethreatening and medical attention was given on the scene.
A second tweet from the Sheriff’s Office said the victim did not want to prosecute.
Our agency is currently investigating a stabbing on Craigmiles St NE., which involves one person with non-life threatening injuries. MORE INFO will be released when available… pic.twitter.com/hVdynmu1gk
— Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) April 1, 2018
#UPDATE Deputies haven’t been able to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing earlier tonight due to the victim not wanting to prosecute. Medical attention was given to victim on-scene, but refused to be transported to a hospital. https://t.co/jwdB9ideea
— Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) April 1, 2018