Bradley County investigating stabbing

Bradley County, Tenn. (WDEF) — Bradley County authorities are investigating a stabbing.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the incident around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred on Craigmiles Street NE.

The Sheriff’s Office also said the victims injuries were non-lifethreatening and medical attention was given on the scene.

A second tweet from the Sheriff’s Office said the victim did not want to prosecute.

