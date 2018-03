EAST RIGDE, Tenn. (WDEF) – The East Ridge Police Department is investigating a body found at the Cascade Motel in East Ridge.

The Criminal Investigation Division has been called to the scene.

No word yet on how long the body has been there.

Police are working to identify the person and notify their next of kin before the identify can be released.

News 12 is on scene working to learn more.