Alabama women suing for equal pay lack state protection

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – The only female human resources director at the University of Alabama’s main campus believes she would have been paid at least $50,000 more to do her job over the past five years if she had been a man.

Amy Heatherly sued the university in 2016 for paying her less than men on a similar management level with less experience.

The university responded to the lawsuit that their jobs are not comparable but could not comment on ongoing litigation.

White women in Alabama make 72 cents to a white man’s dollar. Black women make 57 and Latinas 47, the National Women’s Law Center has calculated.

Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states without equal pay laws. An equal pay bill introduced by Rep. Adline Clarke failed this legislative session.

