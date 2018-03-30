Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – March 30, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Drier Start For The Weekend.

Not a bad start for the Easter Weekend. Good Friday begins on a cloudy & breezy note, with only a few leftover sprinkles.

- Advertisement -

Morning clouds will give way to drier and cooler weather for Friday Afternoon, with highs closer to 60. We’ll see more sunshine increasing as we head into the afternoon hours.

Clear and chilly Friday night with lows Saturday morning in the upper 30s.

A great looking day for Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60’s.

A few more clouds and a couple of showers possible later Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Unsettled and mild weather expected to start next week with some showers possible through Wednesday and highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:30am & 8:01pm

Normal highs & Lows: 68 & 44.