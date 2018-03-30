Top Ranked Gordon Lee Blanks Red Bank 7-0

Red Bank, TN-(WDEF-TV) The top ranked Gordon Lee baseball team crossed the Tennessee border on Friday to play in the Lookout Valley Yellow Jacket Classic. On Friday evening, the Trojans got a 7-0 win over Red Bank at Red Bank High School.

Gordon Lee took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI double to center from Mason Pettigrew. Gordon Lee got two runs in the third, and then they added three more runs in the fourth, including a two RBI base hit from Pettigrew.

The Trojans will face Rockwood in the championship game of the tournament on Saturday afternoon at 4:45.