Do you recognize the man wanted for picking up an envelope with cash?

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A woman says she dropped an envelope with $200 in cash at a convenience store in the early morning hours.

Now police say this man picked it up.

It happened around 4:20 AM at the Citgo service station on North Thornton Avenue.

The woman realized she didn’t have the envelope anymore as soon as she got outside.

She saw the man walking out and asked him if he had pickup up the envelope.

He denied it, but she told police she could see it in his hands as he left.

The surveillance video shoes her dropping the envelope and then the man picking it up.

he left in a gray or silver 4 door car with another man.

The suspect had a white t-shirt, black sweater jacket and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to please contact Officer Eduardo Guerrero at 706-278-9085 extension 9583 or by email at eguerrero@cityofdalton-ga.gov.