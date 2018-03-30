Mocs Big Man Makinde London Makes Himself Eligible For the NBA Draft

The Mocs best big man will test the NBA waters.

6’10 junior Makinde London announced via twitter on Friday that he’s making himself eligible for the draft this summer.

London was Chattanooga’s top rebounder and shot blocker. He also averaged just over 13-points a game. Even though he’s a big guy, London still hit over 33-percent of his three point shots. If he doesn’t hire an agent, there’s a chance London could return for his senior season at UTC. Last week, Mocs leading scorer Nat Dixon announced he was transferring, so now Chattanooga could be losing two of their top upperclassmen.