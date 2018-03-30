Erlanger adds Murphy Medical Center this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Erlanger Health System grows by one new hospital this weekend.

On Easter Sunday, the Murphy Medical Center in the North Carolina mountains joins the Erlanger family.

It will be renamed Erlanger Murphy Medical Center.

This will be their first facility in North Carolina, and the second outside of Hamilton County.

Murphy officials began the search for a partner three years ago.

“We are excited about being part of the Murphy community and look forward to continuing to provide critically needed medical care to those in this service area,” said Robert M. Brooks, FACHE, executive vice president and COO of Erlanger Health System. “We are bringing additional specialists and services to an area that has traditionally struggled to attract some providers in a way that a larger health system can. Physicians want to care for those living in their community and we believe their patients should receive the right care, at the right place, at the right time. It is important to those living in this area that they can be treated within their community, and remain near their homes, families, friends and support groups.”