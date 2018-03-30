Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – March 31, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga this Easter weekend.

Hop on over to the Chattanooga Zoo on Saturday for the last day of its Hug-A-Bunny Day.

- Advertisement -

At this event, you can get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, go egg hunting, enjoy games and crafts, and of course see the zoo animals and bunnies.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Who says you have to be a kid to enjoy an Easter egg hunt?

Related Article: City of Athens Easter Egg Hunt

That’s why the Chattery is hosting their first Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour Saturday afternoon.

Grownups will look for some wooden eggs, designed by local artists at Sculpture Fields.

After the hunt, they’ll restaurant “hop” along Main Street, to support local businesses.

All the fun starts at 2 p.m.

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor!

If you’d prefer some Mexican food to an egg hunt, the First Tennessee Pavilion is the place to be Saturday.

Check out the Chattanooga Taco and Tequila Festival, where you can enjoy live music, plus a variety of tacos, tequilas, and even other drinks.

The festival is from 1 to 5 p.m.

Another great place for tasty food and live music Saturday is on East Martin Luther King Boulevard.

There, local musicians will be performing until 10 p.m. on the 100 to 700 blocks of MLK.

Beats on the BLVD kicks off at 12 p.m.

If you grew up watching “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” head to the Palace Theater Sunday night for a special screening of America’s favorite neighbor.

WTCI is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the show by showing a one-hour special, featuring interviews with celebrities influenced by Fred Rogers.

The film begins at 6:30 p.m.