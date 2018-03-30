Crowds pack the Chattanooga Zoo to Hug A Bunny

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Zoo is having it’s annual Hug a Bunny day Friday and Saturday.

Zoo Director Darde Long says shortly after Easter every year, the zoo was being overwhelmed with calls asking if they wanted bunnies and chicks.

They don’t.

So they started the Hug a Bunny day so kids can pet bunnies and have their easter bunny photos made with a live bunny, instead of getting a pet they might not be able to keep.

Zoo Director Darde Long told us “It occurred to us that so many of those animals were purchased for photo ops, and for that Easter bunny experience if you will, and we go, wait a minute, why don’t we create a day that they can come and do those photo ops and everything right here at the zoo, everybody will be safe and then if they think they really want to purchase an animal we can council them on what that involves. As you can see, it’s turned into quite the event.”

The event continues on Friday evening until 5, and Saturday from 9-5.