Walker escaped inmates recaptured

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The escaped inmates from Walker County have been recaptured in Chattanooga.

Nicky Shell and David Watson left a work program in LaFayette on Wednesday morning.

They were recaptured Thursday just after noon on 14th Avenue in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals took them into custody.

They also arrested a female accomplice, Michelle Waters.

Their new charges are:

Michelle Walters Age 48

Charge: Aiding Escape – Felony

Nicky Shell Age 38

Charge: Escape – Felony

David Watson Age 48

Charge: Escape – Felony