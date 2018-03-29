Under Armour: 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts hacked

The accounts of about 150 million users of nutrition-tracking app MyFitnessPal were breached last month, Under Armour (UAA) said Thursday, adding its name to the list of corporations targeted by hackers.

Hackers gained access to personal data included user names, emails and encrypted passwords, the sportswear apparel maker said in a news release. The affected data did not include Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

Under Armour is investigating the data breach.

The company on Tuesday learned that an unauthorized party had acquired data associated with MyFitnessPal user accounts in late February. Under Armour said it would notify anyone whose information was exposed in the cybertheft.

Users of the tracking app will be required to change their passwords, Under Armour said.

Word of the hack comes in a week in which Atlanta is contending with a “ransomware” attack that crippled the city’s computer network, and two days after online travel site Orbitz said data on as many as 880,000 customers may have been compromised. In another recent attack, Boeing (BA) on Wednesday reported being hit with a ransomware virus.