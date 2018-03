Who has the most-followed Twitter account in the world?

These celebrities and organizations have more followers than anyone else on the planet. Follower data was collected in March 2018.

Niall Horan: 39.7M followers

In 2010, the Irish singer-songwriter appeared on the British reality competition “The X Factor,” where he met the other four members of One Direction. He has the most Twitter followers of any former member.

