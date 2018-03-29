The Latest: Advocate grateful for assisted suicide option

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii lawmakers voting on doctor-assisted suicide (all times local):

3 p.m.

A Hawaii cancer patient says he’s grateful state lawmakers passed legislation legalizing medically assisted suicide.

John Radcliffe was given a terminal diagnosis after doctors discovered colon cancer that metastasized and spread to his liver.

The state Senate passed the legislation Thursday, which was already approved by the House. Gov. David Ige says he will sign it.

Hawaii would be the latest liberal-leaning state to allow the practice once the bill becomes law. It’s already legal in California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, Washington state and Washington, D.C.

Sen. Breene Harimoto spoke against the bill, while sharing his own experience fighting pancreatic cancer with chemotherapy and radiation. He says he could never vote to create “an environment of hopelessness” that would allow a doctor to help cause death.

12:55 p.m.

Hawaii lawmakers have approved medically assisted suicide.

The state Senate passed the measure Thursday that has already cleared the House. The legislation allows doctors to fulfill requests from terminally ill patients for prescription medication that will allow them to die.

The governor has said he will sign the measure.

Lawmakers have heard hours of impassioned testimony from advocates and opponents during the legislative session.

The bill includes safeguards intended to prevent abuse, including criminal penalties for anyone who tampers with or coerces a prescription request.

But opponents say it puts the poor, elderly, sick and disabled at risk.

12:10 p.m.

