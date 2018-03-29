11 of the 54 charged Wednesday, are connected to the murder of 2 children in Atlanta

- Advertisement -

Clayton County Criminal Investigators noted in a press conference today saying, “I would also like to acknowledge to Chattanooga Police Department because following the homicide that occurred with in Clayton County there was a gang activity that occurred in Chattanooga where there was a drive-by shooting. During that drive-by shooting a gun was dropped at the scene that with and subsequently was linked to our homicide.”

Sergeant Victor Miller is in Atlanta and attended the press conference on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department.

11 of the more than 50 charged yesterday were related to the variety of charges relating to the murders of the two children in Jonesboro. 9 are charged as parties to the homicide/gang-related home invasion.

CBS 46 in Atlanta say police have arrested a teacher in the DeKalb County school district in connection to the shooting deaths of two children in Jonesboro in 2016.

Michael De’Sean White was arrested on March 23 and charged in connection to the deaths of 15 year-old Daveon Coates and his 11-year-old sister Tatiyana during a violent home invasion on October 22, 2016.

Daveon and Tatiyana were inside their home with a number of children when the suspects came in. Their parents were reportedly socializing at another location at the time of the incident.

Shortly after the shootings occurred, the Clayton County Police Department told CBS46 News that the victims’ mother had opened up her home to another woman and her five children who had moved to metro Atlanta from Tennessee. Police say one of those kids staying at the home, an unidentified 15-year-old, was involved in gang activity.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said the juvenile had stolen weapons from several gang members in DeKalb County, and in retaliation, those gang members came to the home in Jonesboro and fatally shot Daveon and Tatiyana.

Police were able to gain information on the case after the juvenile was involved in a drive-by shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A gun was dropped on the scene and after months of investigating, police were able to connect that weapon to the shooting in Jonesboro.

In all, 11 people have been charged in the case, nine of which are facing murder charges.