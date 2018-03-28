Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – March 28, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Still Cloudy, But Warmer ( & Wetter )Times Are Ahead!



This Morning: Lots of clouds, but not as cool with lows between 50 & 55, with a dry start.

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, but much warmer, with highs back in the low & mid 70’s. A few late showers possible, but most of those will stay to our Northwest. The normal afternoon high is 68, so we’ll be well above that.

Wednesday Night: A cold front will bring soaking rain and scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday night through Thursday, with some areas possibly getting up to an inch of rain, with heavier amounts just to the west of the Cumberland Plateau.The rain will taper off later tomorrow night, with drier weather returning for Friday.

Temperatures remain in the mid and upper 60s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

An early look ahead to Easter weekend, looks mainly dry and pleasant, lots of sunshine Saturday with a few more clouds around on Sunday with a late shower possible.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:33am & 7:59pm

Normal Highs & Lows: 68 & 44.