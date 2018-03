SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A two car crash, with deadly, and critical injuries.

But it wasn’t real.

- Advertisement -

A mock crash event was staged on the track of Soddy Daisy High School this morning.

Several organizations teamed up to give the students an up close demonstration of what happens in a fatal drunk driving crash.

News 12’s Ashley Henderson shows us some of what the students saw there today.