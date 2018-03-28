Second victim dies in Eldridge St. shooting

BIRCHWOOD, Tennessee (WDEF) The second victim in the shooting on Tuesday in northern Hamilton County has died.

Investigators say two men got into a domestic argument and a gun was produced.

Both were rushed to the hospital with critical conditions.

Last night, 35 year old Shawn Pruitt Foster died from his injuries.

Then on Wednesday afternoon, detectives say 71 year old Melvin Lee Scott also succumbed.

It happened at a home on Eldridge Road off Birchwood Pike on Chickamauga Lake.