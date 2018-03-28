“Roseanne” reboot nabs stellar ratings

- Advertisement -

The reboot of “Roseanne” nabbed stellar ratings on Tuesday night, with 18.2 million viewers tuning in. ABC says this is the highest-rated comedy telecast on any network in nearly four years, since a season premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” in 2014, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The show garnered an impressive 5.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.2 million viewers for the hour. That beats out the revival of “Will & Grace,” which drew 10.2 million viewers and a 3.0 share, and all episodes of “This is Us” except for its Super Bowl episode, which had a whopping 26.97 million viewers and a 9.3.

It also beat out its own series finale in 1997.

The “Roseanne” reboot, which features the Conner family’s return to TV after 20 years, has generated much buzz because of its handling of family politics. In the show, Roseanne, played by Roseanne Barr, is at odds with her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, over President Donald Trump.

Barr told the Associated Press that she thought it was important to show the Conner family dealing with the same issues that face many families across America.

“It shows people’s different opinions and how they resolve them,” Barr said at the New York premiere of the show on Monday night.

She added: “I saw it happening in all the families I know, so I thought, ‘Well this is, you know, it’s good, hopefully it will get people talking to each other.'” Barr is a Trump supporter.