Man says FBI pressured him to recant racial profiling claim

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia law student who accused campus police of racial profiling in 2011 says an FBI agent pressured him to recant.

Johnathan Perkins says two white officers harassed him one night as he walked home.

Perkins wrote a letter to the editor of the law school newspaper describing his experience. An FBI agent later interviewed him, and Perkins now says the agent pressured him into signing a statement. It said he fabricated his story.

Perkins is now a lawyer at Harvard University. He said he’s coming forward because he wants people to know the truth. He also doesn’t want his case to be used as an example of a black person making a false allegation.

The FBI and the University of Virginia have declined to comment.