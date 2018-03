FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A teenager from Florida has been charged with making a threat against a northeast Alabama high school.

Chief Randy Bynum says 19 year old Anthony Brett Kessler threatened violence at Fort Payne High on March 5th.

He is from Fort Meyers.

Kessler was arrested on Tuesday, more than three weeks after the threat.

Chief Bynum says FBI agent Frank Langdon in Gadsden was key to making the arrest.