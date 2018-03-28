Fire on Milne Street causes $10,000 in damages

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Food left unattended on a stove sent Chattanooga firefighters to a house fire on Wednesday night.
Shortly after 8:00 PM, crews responded to the fire at 2106 Milne Street.
Firefighters with Engine 4 arrived on scene first, and put the flames out in a matter minutes.
The blaze damaged one room, and its contents.
No one was injured, but one adult male is now displaced.
The fire is being called accidental.
The damage is estimated at 10-thousand dollars.
(Photo by Captain Tracy Smith)