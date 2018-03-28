Father wants answers in missing daughter’s case

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) –East Ridge Police and the father of a missing teenager are looking for information to help find her.

“She is a ball. I love her to death. She is my sunshine,” said Joshua Mabry, Alicia’s father.

Alicia Mabry was last seen going into her room more than three weeks ago.

“The door was locked. So we went outside and put a chair up there by the window and the window was open. It looked like she was laying in the bed and when we pulled the covers back it was pillows,” Joshua Mabry said.

Alicia’s father says she has never ran away before and this is uncharacteristic of her.

“She didn’t take her toothbrush. It was like she grabbed whatever stuff in that bag she had and just took off,” he said.

Her father says she’s struggled with mental illness. He is afraid someone may have taken advantage of her.

“She feels like if things are going good, she is going to screw it up or she might as well. Because in her mind she feels that she don’t deserve happiness and a lot of that has to do with she lost her mother at a young age and she has abandonment issues because she felt like part of that family she didn’t get to see anymore,” Mabry said.

East Ridge Police are investigating the case. The TBI put her on their Tennesse missing children’s list.

Alicia’s father wants her to know he is not mad at her.

“She don’t need feel ashamed, she don’t need to feel guilt. She just needs to come call me. Let’s get through this. I am your father. I love you, unconditionally. Love has no sin. It sees it to the end. You are my baby girl always. I will never give up,” Mabry said.

If you have any information, call the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.