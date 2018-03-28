Facebook says it will redesign privacy controls amid backlash

Facebook (FB) announced Wednesday it is overhauling its privacy controls to make them easier to use, saying it has “heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find.”

The changes will be made in the “coming weeks,” according to a post from Facebook chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer on the company’s blog. However, the changes won’t affect Facebook’s privacy policies or the types of data it gathers about its users.

The announcement comes amid growing criticism of Facebook’s data-privacy policies following the revelations about Cambridge Analytica, which harvested data on as many as 50 million Facebook users for political messaging purposes.

It’s unclear whether the changes will convince consumers who have deleted their Facebook accounts to return to the service, or whether it will assuage lawmakers and privacy advocates who have expressed concerns about Facebook’s collection and use of personal data.

Among the changes Facebook announced is a redesign of its privacy settings for mobile phones so that they’ll appear on a single screen, instead of spread across 20 different screens. The service is also vowing to make it easier to find privacy, security and advertising information with a new Privacy Shortcuts menu.

“It’s also our responsibility to tell you how we collect and use your data in language that’s detailed, but also easy to understand,” Egan and Beringer wrote. “In the coming weeks, we’ll be proposing updates to Facebook’s terms of service that include our commitments to people.”

— The Associated Press contributed reporting.