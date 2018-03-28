DeleteFacebook: Playboy signs on

Playboy has joined the movement of those deleting or suspending their Facebook (FB) accounts.

The publisher said it had long had an issue with Facebook, but that the controversy over the mishandling of personal information pushed it over the edge.

“For years, it has been difficult for Playboy to express our values on Facebook due to its strict content and policy guidelines,” Playboy Enterprises said Wednesday in a news release. “Facebook’s alleged mismanagement of users’ data has solidified our decision to suspend our activity.”

Facebook restricts displays of nudity and sexual activity, according to its community standards policy. Playboy said it reaches 25 million readers on Facebook.

In a Twitter post announcing Playboy’s decision, Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer, expressed concern over the “recent meddling in a free U.S. election.”

We are stepping away from Facebook pic.twitter.com/4yFIdk2eDE — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) March 28, 2018

Elon Musk last week deleted the Facebook pages of the two companies he runs, Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, joining a celebrity-laden crowd that also includes Cher, Jim Carrey, Tea Leoni and Adam McKay.

The backlash hitting Facebook has also had some advertisers pulling the plug, at least temporarily.

In addition to apologizing for its failure to protect the personal information of its users, Facebook has said it would overhaul its privacy controls, with the changes to be made in the “coming weeks.”