Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine tranquilized

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a coyote that was found on an outdoor mezzanine at the New York State Museum in Albany has been tranquilized and removed from the building.

- Advertisement -

The state Department of Environmental Conservation tweeted Monday afternoon that its wildlife officers shot the animal with a tranquilizer dart on the museum’s fourth-floor mezzanine.

Officials say the coyote was placed in a crate and taken to the DEC’s wildlife health lab outside Albany for evaluation.

The animal was discovered lying in front of doors at a walkway leading to the mezzanine of the museum, located at the southern end of the Empire State Plaza. State troopers kept the animal contained until a DEC crew arrived.

The museum features New York history and natural sciences exhibits. It’s also home to the State Archives and State Library.