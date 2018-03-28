Braves Star Freddie Freeman Optimistic About Upcoming Season

Baseball opening day starts Thursday with the Braves hosting the Phillies.

Not many people expect Atlanta to have a winning record, but if slugger Freddie Freeman has an MVP season that he’s certainly capable of, then maybe 2018 will not go down as another rebuilding season.

Said Freeman:”Kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel. I think we’ve got a really good team this year. Lot of young, dynamic players that will make big impacts this year. If we can put this all together, I feel like we are going to be there at the end of the year.”

Reporter:”What has it been like for you. The last couple of years you know as the leader. Kind of the elder statesman so to speak.”

Freeman:”Yeah I’m not elder. I get what you mean. You know it has been a tough couple of years obviously. Not only for the players but for the fan base too. We’re really close. We’re going to compete this year, and hopefully we can make it back to the playoffs.”

First pitch between Atlanta and Philadelphia is set for 4:10pm at SunTrust Park. Julio Teheran gets the start for the Braves.