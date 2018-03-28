Aloyse Brown is running for Hamilton County Mayor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A democratic challenger has entered the race for Hamilton County Mayor.

Aloyse Brown manages projects for a multi-billion dollar pension fund.

She says she’ll bring that experience to Hamilton county to improve several areas.

“When everyone has access to a good education, safe neighborhoods to live in and strong infrastructure, our businesses and community can succeed. Also, government transparency is incredibly important, and it’s something that we all as a community need to fight for we need to work for on a daily basis.”

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger ran unopposed in the previous election.