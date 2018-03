CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police investigate an overnight shooting in the Orchard Knob area.

The victim arrived at the hospital after midnight with a gunshot wound.

- Advertisement -

Police describe it as non-life-threatening.

The victim said he was in the 700 block of North Holly Street when it happened.

23 year old Caleb Darby says he heard gunshots and was hit.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.