World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Calling all gamers to help pick World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees. Twelve finalists were named for the class of 2018, pitting “Ms. Pac-Man” against “John Madden Football.”

Also announced Tuesday are: “Asteroids,” ”Call of Duty,” ”Dance Dance Revolution,” ”Final Fantasy VII,” ”Half-Life,” ”King’s Quest,” ”Metroid,” ”Minecraft,” ”Spacewar!,” and “Tomb Raider.”

New this year, the hall is inviting gamers to weigh in on inductees. Online balloting closes April 4.

A panel of experts will vote as well.

The winners will be inducted May 3 at a ceremony at the hall of fame, which is inside The Strong museum in Rochester.

Electronic games of all types – arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile – are eligible. Honorees are recognized for their popularity and influence on other games and pop culture.