Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – March 27, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Still Cloudy & Cool, But Warmer ( & Wetter )Times Are Ahead!



This Morning: Cloudy and cool, with lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Mainly Dry, some patchy fog.

This Afternoon: Cloudy, dry, and not as cool. Highs nearing 60. Lots of clouds and a little milder Tuesday night with lows in the low 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, but much warmer for tomorrow with highs back in the low 70’s.

A cold front will bring soaking rain and scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday night through Thursday, with some areas possibly getting up to two inches of rain.

Temperatures remain in the mid and upper 60s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Early look ahead to Easter weekend, looks dry and pleasant with a few more clouds around on Sunday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:37am & 7:57pm

Normal Highs & Lows: 67 & 43.