DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dunlap police got the call for an armed robbery in progress this morning at the Walmart.

They say a man told a clerk that he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk kept him calm until police arrived.

They charged 45 year old Calvert F. Horton with attempted robbery.

But it turned out he did not have a gun.