Uber to pay $10 million to settle discrimination suit

Uber Technnologies has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the ride-hailing company discriminated against women and minorities.

The proposed settlement comes as a number of Silicon Valley companies grapple with gender, racial and other diversity issues.

The complaint, filed on behalf of more than 400 female and minority software engineers, claims that Uber created a hostile working environment and discriminated on the basis of race, gender and nationality.

“This settlement involves claims dating back to July 2013 and, while we are continually improving as a company, we have proactively made a lot of changes since then,” an Uber spokesman said in a statement.

Over the past year, Uber has implemented a new compensation policy, revamped its performance review process, issued its first diversity report and taken other steps to make the company more hospitable to employees, the spokesman added.

Uber last year fired more than 20 people after an internal investigation into the company’s culture following allegations of sexual harassment, bullying an other issues.

The plaintiffs in the suit, Roxanna Del Toro Lopez and Ana Medina

— This is a developing story