Two victims in shooting at home on the lake

BIRCHWOOD, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s officials confirm that they are investigating a shooting in the northern part of the county.

It happened after noon at a home on Eldridge Road next to the lake, off of Birchwood Pike.

Sheriff’s officials say a domestic situation occurred at the home between two males.

Two victims have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

One was flown by LifeForce helicopter and the other driven in an ambulance.

Detectives are still on the scene trying to work out what happened.