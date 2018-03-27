Soddy Daisy Baseball Gets Second Straight Win Over East Hamilton

Soddy Daisy -(WDEF-TV) After beating East Hamilton 13-1 on Monday, the Soddy Daisy baseball team defeated the Hurricanes again on Tuesday by a final of 10-1 in a district match-up at Soddy Daisy High School.

With the game tied at one in the third inning, the Trojans Addison Roberts singled home a run to make it 2-1. Soddy Daisy scored another run in the inning on a wild pitch. Later in the third, and the Trojans executed the squeeze play with Noah Howard laying down the bunt to score Spencer Keylon. The Trojans got three runs in the inning. Keylon and Seth Coffelt combined on a one-hitter for Soddy Daisy.