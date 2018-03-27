Residents offering reward in efforts to stop recent vehicle break-ins

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chris Moffat lives on Waconda Point Road.

He told News 12 that for about a month his neighborhood has been dealing with vehicle break-ins, and now, they’ve had enough.

- Advertisement -

“We want people to know that this ain’t the neighborhood to do that. We’ll keep on until we eventually find who was doing it,” Moffat said.

Thanks to surveillance video, people that live in the area were able to capture the man that has been moving around their properties, mostly after midnight.

“Starting up at the end of the road, he’s gotten into a car, got their son’s wallet, got credit cards, a couple of gift cards and some other things. He got from my neighbor a pistol which was a Ruger 380 with a red dot sight, and he got a bottle of I think it was Johnnie Walker Black Scotch,” Moffat said.

Related Article: Two victims in shooting at home on the lake

He said the residents have compiled a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person that’s committing the break-ins.

In the meantime, he said they’re taking protective measures.

“We’re locking the doors at night. Everybody’s making sure that their video cameras are armed at night. Like I said, we’ve got a number of pictures of the guy going up and down the street, and then I think a couple neighbors are getting together to maybe try to pull off some nighttime patrols at one or two in the morning,” Moffat said.

A Hamilton County Detective is investigating the break-ins.

If you have any information contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, (423) 209-7000.