Nickelodeon parts ways with producer Dan Schneider

NEW YORK — Nickelodeon is ending its relationship with longtime producer Dan Schneider, who has been with the network since 1993. The power player is one of the most prolific creators of children’s television, and masterminded some of Nickelodeon’s top shows, including “Henry Danger” and “iCarly.”

Schneider has worked with the children’s television network since 1993. Some of his other hits include “Drake & Josh,” “Victorious” and “Kenan & Kel.” He is credited with discovering talent like Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes, Jami Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice.

In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneider’s Bakery, agreed it “is a natural time” to pursue other opportunities and projects because several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up.

The decision followed conversations “about next directions and future opportunities.”

Deadline reports that the producer “has had well documented temper issues for years.” Schneider has also been criticized in the past for tweeting photos of his young female stars’ feet.