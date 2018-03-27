Moon Bread Recipe By Cast Iron Lodge

We are making MOON BREAD this morning with a recipe from Lodge Cast Iron!

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 35 Minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

1 cup self-rising cornmeal

1 8oz can creamed corn

1/2 cup canola oil, separated

3 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. While oven is preheating, pour 1/4 cup of oil into a 10.25 inch skillet and place in oven to preheat.

3. Mix all ingredients together. Using handle holders, remove skillet from the oven (it will be very hot!), pour the hot oil into the cornmeal mixture, and stir together.

4. Pour cornmeal mix into hot skillet and bake for 35 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.

Recipe by Lodge Cast Iron.