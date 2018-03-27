Live: White House briefing March 27, 2018

CBS News March 27, 2018, 1:55 PM

How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:

  • Date: Tuesday, March 27, 2018
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Who: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Potential briefing topics:

  • Rob Porter: There are reports that President Trump may bring back his fired staff secretary Rob Porter. He was accused of physical and emotional abuse by his ex-wives;
  •  Stormy Daniels: It is unclear if Mr. Trump watched Stormy Daniels’ interview on “60 Minutes.” The porn star, also known as Stephanie Clifford, is suing to get out of a non-disclosure agreement preventing her from discussing her alleged affairs with the president.

