Hostage situation ends in Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A house with a history of domestic police calls was the scene of hostage situation Tuesday morning.

Bradley County Sheriff’s officers say it happened at a home on Weatherly Switch Road.

The suspect was holding his mother and children barricaded in the house.

After a standoff that lasted all morning, officers were able to free the captives.

The mother suffered multiple cuts, but they are not life threatening.

Deputies arrested Tyler Keller at the home.