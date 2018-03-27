Hostage situation ends in Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A house with a history of domestic police calls was the scene of hostage situation Tuesday morning.
Bradley County Sheriff’s officers say it happened at a home on Weatherly Switch Road.
- Advertisement -
The suspect was holding his mother and children barricaded in the house.
After a standoff that lasted all morning, officers were able to free the captives.
The mother suffered multiple cuts, but they are not life threatening.
Deputies arrested Tyler Keller at the home.