Hamilton Heights Girls Set to Compete for a National Title in New York

The Hamilton Heights girls basketball team will compete for a national championship this weekend. They’re one of four teams invited to the GEICO High School basketball championships, which gets underway on Friday in New York City. Last year the Lady Hawks lost in the title game, so they’re hoping that experience might pay-off this time around.

Said head coach Keisha Huntt:”Last year we got overwhelmed. We played okay, but the bigness of the tournament finally caught up with us, being in New York City, all the distractions that were going on, and we sort of folded under that pressure a little bit. But this year we’ll be different, I think we’ll handle it a lot better.”