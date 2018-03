WHITWELL, Tenn. (WDEF) – Taylor Kilgore calls her students, her kids.

Kilgore is the 8th grade Social Studies teacher at Whitwell Middle School.

She’s a 2nd generation educator at the school, and a softball coach.

Her kids say she’s very dedicated to making sure they learn when they are on campus.

That’s why she has earned this week’s Golden Apple Award.