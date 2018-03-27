Father charged with assault for throwing phone at 3 year old

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A father has been charged with assault for an incident where his son was hit in the eye with a phone.

Investigators say Raymond Harden Jr. was sitting in a vehicle this afternoon with his son and his girlfriend and her daughter.

They were waiting to meet his son’s biological mother.

But they got into an argument in the car.

Investigators say harden threw his cell phone and it hit the three year old boy in the eye.

Then as the mother pulled up, he “tossed” his son through window to her.

Witnesses say he then sped off, nearly running the child over.

Officers found him at his home and took him into custody without incident.

The three year old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After Harden was taken into custody, the girlfriend told officers that he also elbowed her daughter in the chin before throwing the phone.

he faces (1) count of Aggravated Child Abuse and (1) count of Simple Child Abuse.