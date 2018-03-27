Can you identify Wildwood hold up suspect?

WILDWOOD, Georgia (WDEF) The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store in Wildwood.

It happened around 1 AM at the Mapco on Highway 299 last Wednesday morning.

The suspect was wearing gray pants, a dark long-sleeve shirt, and a dark ball cap with a white bill.

The cap had a red “A” on the front.

The store photos are blurry.

So the suspect is described as a black male, around 40 year old, 5 ft 10 in, and about 180 pounds with a small beard.

He also had a small blue-steel semi-auto pistol in his right hand.

The suspect got away with cash, 4 cartons of Newport cigarettes, two wood-tip cigars and a pair of orange drinks.

Dade County officials hope the public can offer any information on the suspect.

If you can, Please call the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 657-3233.