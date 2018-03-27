'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: MLB Opening day and Final Four



AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Baseball season is starting and Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg discuss the fading traditions in the game, including the Thursday opening day for all teams on the “AP Sports Weekly” podcast .

- Advertisement -

The co-hosts will also talk about the Final Four and upcoming NBA playoffs, and debate the merits of Sister Jean and the secret menu at In-N-Out Burger.

Joining Litke and Dahlberg on the podcast are Jay Bilas, college basketball analyst for ESPN, AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker and AP Pro Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney.